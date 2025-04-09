Maritime UK Solent showcases maritime careers at Ocean Business 2025

By Jamie Moran
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Maritime UK Solent is highlighting the varied exciting career opportunities on offer in the maritime industry at Ocean Business 2025 at the National Oceanography Centre this week.

Maritime UK Solent Programme Manager, Lorna Wagner, engaged with university students attending the Oceans Careers sessions, providing insights into the maritime sector and chairing a morning session where industry leaders discussed various career paths, apprenticeship opportunities and different aspects of the industry.

Lorna said: "There are 138,000 people working in the maritime sector and wider supply chain in our region across a huge range of jobs. Maritime is a thriving sector and at the forefront of innovation; and the career opportunities really are extensive and very rewarding.

"We're here at Ocean Business to showcase the industry to young people as they explore their career options, encouraging them to take full advantage of what's on offer, and tell articulate how their various skills sets, and different disciplines really can take them anywhere they want to go."

Lorna Wagner from Maritime UK Solent (L) and Amy from Ocean BusinessLorna Wagner from Maritime UK Solent (L) and Amy from Ocean Business
Lorna Wagner from Maritime UK Solent (L) and Amy from Ocean Business

The Careers programme at Ocean Business 2025 aims to inspire the next generation of maritime professionals by demonstrating the industry's potential for innovation and growth. Attendees can learn about the varied roles and opportunities within the sector, and how their unique skills can be applied to build rewarding careers.

Ensuring that the region's maritime sector has the skills it needs for continued and growing success is one of Maritime UK Solent's key priorities.

