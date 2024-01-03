Barriers have been taken down outside the new McDonald’s restaurant and residents can see the layout inside.

Excitement is building ahead of the fast food outlet’s opening at 75 London Road, North End. The fast food giant is replacing the former Subway store, which closed in August 2023.

A McDonald’s spokesman previously confirmed that the restaurant is due to open on January 17. Portsmouth City Council received planning application documents for the site – opposite the Lidl supermarket – last summer.

Approval was granted for developers to revamp the entrance to the building and to install a rear gantry. Council planners previously said: “The ground floor of buildings on London Road, near to the application site, are characterised by retail and other commercial uses.

"There is a mixture of different shopfront designs, with some units incorporating recessed doors whilst others without. Large, glazed shopfront windows typify these units along the street. The proposed alterations would be consistent with the pattern of development found in the immediate area. Furthermore, the introduction of additional glazing would aid in identifying its retail use.”

In March, the council approved changes to the allowed opening hours of the building while also approving its use for a fast food restaurant. The global chain have been advertising for jobs in recent months. McDonald’s previously had a restaurant in North End, but it was closed in January 2015.

1 . New McDonald's The new McDonald's restaurant in London Road, North End. An opening date for the fast food outlet has already been confirmed. Photo: The News Portsmouth Photo Sales

