Known for its impeccable quality of food, Restaurant 27 was the recipient of multiple awards and was also recognised in the Michelin guide for numerous years. The restaurant was owned and run by Kevin and Sophie Bingham who, last year, decided to close leaving loyal customers devastated. The site has now been sold to a private owner for an undisclosed amount - and there are plans in the pipeline to introduce a quality Italian restaurant.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co and international real estate adviser Savills jointly advised on the sale of the freehold property in Southsea, Portsmouth. Occupying a prominent corner position in the city, the site has a promising future.

Kevin Bingham said: “As much as we have enjoyed being the owners for the last 15 years and having dedicated much of our life to the industry, now is right for us to hand over the reins to someone else. It's taken a lot of hard work and dedication, but it has been incredibly rewarding in every aspect, and we wish the new owners the best of luck and will offer them our support.”