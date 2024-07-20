Signage goes up at former Natwest site as work starts at 'family friendly' bistro The Exchange

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jul 2024, 12:22 BST
Excitement is building as new signage has been spotted in the heart of Waterlooville for a new bistro.

The Exchange, located in the former Natwest site in London Road, received planning permission from Havant Borough Council last month as part of the Waterlooville Regeneration Scheme.

New signage has been spotted at the new bistro teasing residents that the site will be ‘coming soon’. The signage also indicates that the eatery will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and cocktails.

Signage goes up at a new ‘family-friendly bistro’ in Waterlooville as part of the regeneration scheme.Signage goes up at a new ‘family-friendly bistro’ in Waterlooville as part of the regeneration scheme.
Signage goes up at a new ‘family-friendly bistro’ in Waterlooville as part of the regeneration scheme. | The News

The all day entertainment venue has been awarded a share of £140,000 as part of the scheme to improve Waterlooville in order to bring more people to the area. The venue has been described as “a family-friendly bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner” which will host quiz nights, live entertainment and general background music.

The owners of the establishment also operate three Kassia restaurants in Denmead, Drayton and Stony Stratford and Ms Thomas said that the new bistro will be in keeping with the other three.

For more information about The Exchange, click here.

