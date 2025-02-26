Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire convenience store which closed suddenly is undergoing “essential maintenance” with no opening date currently set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morrisons Daily on Forton Road in Gosport closed suddenly at the end of last week and as of Wednesday, February 26 remains closed.

Morrisons Daily in Forton Road Gosport has been closed for several days as it undergoes essential maintenance. | Google

Surprised locals took to social media to query the reason for the closure with many unable to pick up parcels which had been delivered to the store for collection. Customers where then advised that all parcels had been returned and were unable to be collected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Morrisons spokesperson has confirmed the maintenance work is underway at the store with no reopening date confirmed.

They said: “The Morrisons Daily in Gosport is temporarily closed while some essential maintenance works take place. We are working with our maintenance partners to reopen the store as quickly as possible.”