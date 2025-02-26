Morrisons Daily's sudden closure in Gosport down to "essential maintenance"

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 08:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hampshire convenience store which closed suddenly is undergoing “essential maintenance” with no opening date currently set.

The Morrisons Daily on Forton Road in Gosport closed suddenly at the end of last week and as of Wednesday, February 26 remains closed.

Morrisons Daily in Forton Road Gosport has been closed for several days as it undergoes essential maintenance.Morrisons Daily in Forton Road Gosport has been closed for several days as it undergoes essential maintenance.
Morrisons Daily in Forton Road Gosport has been closed for several days as it undergoes essential maintenance. | Google

Surprised locals took to social media to query the reason for the closure with many unable to pick up parcels which had been delivered to the store for collection. Customers where then advised that all parcels had been returned and were unable to be collected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Morrisons spokesperson has confirmed the maintenance work is underway at the store with no reopening date confirmed.

They said: “The Morrisons Daily in Gosport is temporarily closed while some essential maintenance works take place. We are working with our maintenance partners to reopen the store as quickly as possible.”

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:Gosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice