Morrisons Daily's sudden closure in Gosport down to "essential maintenance"
The Morrisons Daily on Forton Road in Gosport closed suddenly at the end of last week and as of Wednesday, February 26 remains closed.
Surprised locals took to social media to query the reason for the closure with many unable to pick up parcels which had been delivered to the store for collection. Customers where then advised that all parcels had been returned and were unable to be collected.
A Morrisons spokesperson has confirmed the maintenance work is underway at the store with no reopening date confirmed.
They said: “The Morrisons Daily in Gosport is temporarily closed while some essential maintenance works take place. We are working with our maintenance partners to reopen the store as quickly as possible.”
