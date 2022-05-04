Now fully open, Motorpoint in London Road, Hilsea was officially welcomed to Portsmouth by The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, councillor Frank Jonas, and the Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, Councillor Joy Maddox.

The mayor and mayoress of Portsmouth spent time looking around the store, browsing a wide range of vehicles from small city cars to SUV’s as well as EV’s and larger family sized ‘people carriers’ and light commercial vans.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Frank Jonas (front left) along with Lady Mayoress Mrs Joy Maddox JP (front right) joined the Motorpoint team recently to mark the official opening of Motorpoint’s 17th UK store. Pic supplied

They both enjoyed chatting to new staff and finding out about their new roles as well as Motorpoint’s charity and sports sponsorship outreach plans with local Portsmouth clubs and charities.

Cllr Jonas said: ‘It’s brilliant news that Motorpoint has chosen the great waterfront city of Portsmouth as its first store on the south coast.

‘Motorpoint has made a significant investment in the city. They are providing jobs and career opportunities which are great for the local economy and have transformed a derelict site in the heart of Hilsea into a space where people can find high quality used cars which are 100 percent clean air compliant. We are delighted to welcome Motorpoint to Portsmouth.’

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to have opened our 17th store in Portsmouth – a vibrant city with a strong maritime heritage.

‘We are the UK’s largest independent nearly new car retailer and this new store is an important milestone in our expansion plans across the south of the UK. We are proud to bring our award-winning customer service to the exciting city of Portsmouth.’

Mark added: ‘Providing our customers with unrivalled choice by offering them thousands of cars that suit their lifestyle and budget is at the heart of what we do. Customer surveys show that 93 per cent of our customers agree we are unbeatable on price, something we strive to be every day.

‘We are fully committed to ensuring our customers can find and buy their next vehicle in the way that they prefer – whether that’s at their local store like Portsmouth, buying online or by calling our sales team.’

