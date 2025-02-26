Muddy Stilettos Awards 2025: How to Nominate Your Favourite Local Business
Organised by Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, the Muddy Awards take place every year with the intention of showcasing some of the brightest stars across multiple industries.
The Muddy Stilettos website said: “Now in their 12th year, the Muddy Awards give you the chance to say a massive THANK YOU to your favourite local businesses.
“For 2025, we have 21 lifestyle categories including FOUR new ones, Best… Family Experience, Women’s Style, Sports & Fitness Instructor and Wellbeing Specialist.
“These Awards are driven by our readers – because we trust your good taste! – so make sure you have your say and give the businesses you love the lift they need.”
Last year, businesses including Southsea Spirit, The Tenth Hole, Croxton’s Kitchen and Tap House were all crowned winners of their categories.
The awards will be divided into three rounds:
February 25 - March 13: The first round will be for people to nominate their favourite businesses
March 25 - April 15: The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals. Voting closes at 1pm on April 15, 2025 with Regional Winners announced on April 30.
June 18 - June 25: Regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge the ‘Best of the Best’, announcing the National Winners on June 25.
