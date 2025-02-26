Returning for its 12th year is the Muddy Stilettos Awards which has recognised some of the best businesses in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, the Muddy Awards take place every year with the intention of showcasing some of the brightest stars across multiple industries.

The Muddy Stilettos website said: “Now in their 12th year, the Muddy Awards give you the chance to say a massive THANK YOU to your favourite local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muddy Awards is returning for its 12th year to recognise some of the best businesses in various industries. | The News

“For 2025, we have 21 lifestyle categories including FOUR new ones, Best… Family Experience, Women’s Style, Sports & Fitness Instructor and Wellbeing Specialist.

“These Awards are driven by our readers – because we trust your good taste! – so make sure you have your say and give the businesses you love the lift they need.”

The awards will be divided into three rounds:

February 25 - March 13: The first round will be for people to nominate their favourite businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 25 - April 15: The top five businesses with the most nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals. Voting closes at 1pm on April 15, 2025 with Regional Winners announced on April 30.

June 18 - June 25: Regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals. The Muddy Stilettos editors will judge the ‘Best of the Best’, announcing the National Winners on June 25.