Queen’s Hotel is a foundation of the city’s thriving community - and loyal customers have recognised the venue to be the best in Hampshire.

The awards shine a light on independent businesses that excell in the industry they represent with customers being responsible for nominating their favourite venues. The hotel has bagged the title of the best hotel in Hampshire for the regional awards and they are in with a chance of taking home the national award which will be announced this summer.

The venue will be up against some of the most prestigious and favoured hotels up and down the country.

Paul Playford, Queens Hotel general manager said: "We are really proud to be awarded the Best Hotel accolade in the regional finals - and we couldn't have done this without the help of our customers and loyal supporters who voted for us. "It really is special to be recognised in this way and we look forward to the national finals."