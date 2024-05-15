Muddy Stilettos Awards crowns Queen's Hotel best hotel in Hampshire and Isle of Wight
Sat in the centre of Southsea, the hotel and restaurant has been operating for over 100 years and it has been crowned the best hotel in the county in the Muddy Stilettos Awards for 2024.
The awards shine a light on independent businesses that excell in the industry they represent with customers being responsible for nominating their favourite venues. The hotel has bagged the title of the best hotel in Hampshire for the regional awards and they are in with a chance of taking home the national award which will be announced this summer.
The venue will be up against some of the most prestigious and favoured hotels up and down the country.
Paul Playford, Queens Hotel general manager said: "We are really proud to be awarded the Best Hotel accolade in the regional finals - and we couldn't have done this without the help of our customers and loyal supporters who voted for us. "It really is special to be recognised in this way and we look forward to the national finals."
Portsmouth has proved extremely successful in the regional awards with The Tenth Hole, Croxtons, Southsea Spirit and Queens Hotel all taking the winning regional titles for their nominated categories.
