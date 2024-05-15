Muddy Stilettos Awards crowns Queen's Hotel best hotel in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th May 2024, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Queen’s Hotel is a foundation of the city’s thriving community - and loyal customers have recognised the venue to be the best in Hampshire.

Sat in the centre of Southsea, the hotel and restaurant has been operating for over 100 years and it has been crowned the best hotel in the county in the Muddy Stilettos Awards for 2024.

The awards shine a light on independent businesses that excell in the industry they represent with customers being responsible for nominating their favourite venues. The hotel has bagged the title of the best hotel in Hampshire for the regional awards and they are in with a chance of taking home the national award which will be announced this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue will be up against some of the most prestigious and favoured hotels up and down the country.

Paul Playford, Queens Hotel general manager said: "We are really proud to be awarded the Best Hotel accolade in the regional finals - and we couldn't have done this without the help of our customers and loyal supporters who voted for us. "It really is special to be recognised in this way and we look forward to the national finals."

Portsmouth has proved extremely successful in the regional awards with The Tenth Hole, Croxtons, Southsea Spirit and Queens Hotel all taking the winning regional titles for their nominated categories.

For more information about the national awards and how to vote for your favourite venue, click here.

Related topics:HotelQueenSouthseaRestaurantHampshireQueens HotelSupportersFood and Drink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.