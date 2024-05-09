Southsea Spirit named best bar in Hampshire in Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024
Southsea Spirit, located in Albert Road, has been crowned the winner of the category for best bar in the well-known awards - and the team is delighted. The bright blue bar, which specialises in delicious gins, spirits and a warm atmosphere, was up against a number of popular venues.
The awards look to find and highlight some of the best independent businesses across the country and in order to be in for a chance of winning, venues needed to be nominated by their loyal customers who deemed them worthy of the title. The Muddy Stiletto Awards are divided into regional finals and national finals. The national finals will take place between July 3 and July 11.
Harriet Scutt, owner of Southsea Spirit, said: “We are overjoyed and incredibly grateful to have been named Best Bar in Hampshire.
"This award is a reflection of the passion and hard work of our amazing team, as well as the tremendous support from our wonderful customers and community. Thank you all for believing in Southsea Spirit."
