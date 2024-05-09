Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vibrant and fun bar in the heart of the city has been named the best bar in Hampshire in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024.

Southsea Spirit, located in Albert Road, has been crowned the winner of the category for best bar in the well-known awards - and the team is delighted. The bright blue bar, which specialises in delicious gins, spirits and a warm atmosphere, was up against a number of popular venues.

The awards look to find and highlight some of the best independent businesses across the country and in order to be in for a chance of winning, venues needed to be nominated by their loyal customers who deemed them worthy of the title. The Muddy Stiletto Awards are divided into regional finals and national finals. The national finals will take place between July 3 and July 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harriet Scutt, owner of Southsea Spirit, said: “We are overjoyed and incredibly grateful to have been named Best Bar in Hampshire.