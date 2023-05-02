Muller recalls Cadbury branded desserts amid fears they contain infectious bacteria Listeria monocytogenes
Branded desserts have been pulled from supermarket shelves over concerns that they may contain an infectious bacteria.
Muller has recalled several Cadbury branded products as they may contain Listeria monocytogenes – which can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis is an infection which is usually caught by eating chilled, ready-to-eat foods.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.
‘Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.’
The products which have been recalled include:
Daim Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18
Crunchie Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 17
Flake Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 17
Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18
Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18
Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) – 6 x 75g – use by May 18
No other Cadbury batches or products are affected. Customers can get their money back as a result of the recall – with or without a receipt.
The FSA added: ‘If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.’