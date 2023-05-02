News you can trust since 1877
Muller recalls Cadbury branded desserts amid fears they contain infectious bacteria Listeria monocytogenes

Branded desserts have been pulled from supermarket shelves over concerns that they may contain an infectious bacteria.

By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read

Muller has recalled several Cadbury branded products as they may contain Listeria monocytogenes – which can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis is an infection which is usually caught by eating chilled, ready-to-eat foods.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: ‘Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Cadbury desserts have been pulled from the shevles. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.Cadbury desserts have been pulled from the shevles. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
Cadbury desserts have been pulled from the shevles. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.
‘Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.’

The products which have been recalled include:

Daim Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 17

Flake Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 17

Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18

Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert – 75g – use by May 18

Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) – 6 x 75g – use by May 18

No other Cadbury batches or products are affected. Customers can get their money back as a result of the recall – with or without a receipt.

The FSA added: ‘If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.’

