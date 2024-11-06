A new supermarket is on the cards for Horndean after plans for a new Aldi store in the village were unveiled.

The food retailed is proposing to build a new £7million food store on land next to Keydell Nurseries which it says will create up to 40 new, full-time equivalent jobs.

The store will have a sales area of 1,154 sqm, its own access road off Havant Road and have 100 car parking spaces - including six accessible spaces and ten parent and child spaces. On top of this it will also have four electric vehicle charging points with additional infrastructure installed, so further points can be added in the future

The site on Havant Road, which will also be landscaped, is on land owned by Keydell and which is now surplus to its requirements. The garden centre itself will not change as part of Aldi’s plans and will remain open to customers throughout.

The supermarket intends to submit a planning application to East Hampshire District Council but is holding a pre-application consultation with residents to give them the change to find out more.

A virtual exhibition can be viewed at aldiconsultation.co.uk/horndean where the plans can be viewed the plans feedback given. On top of this, the supermarket is also hosting an in-person event where residents can meet the project team on Wednesday, November 13, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm at The Foyer at the Barton Hall Function Suite at Horndean Technology College.

Aldi Real Estate Director Rob McClellan said: “We are thrilled to bring forward plans for a new Aldi store in Horndean. We encourage residents to participate in our virtual consultation or attend our public exhibition to learn more about the scheme and share their views.”