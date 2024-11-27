New bargain shop opens in Commercial Road in a boost to families on a budget

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:22 BST

A new bargain shop has opened in the city centre which its teenage owner hopes will be a big boost to families.

Mia Clements, who turned 18 at the weekend, has opened Mia’s Bargain Deals at 225 Commercial Road - next door to McDonald’s - which sells grocery items which are close to, and passed, their best before date.

Mia Clements outside Mia's Bargain Deals
Mia Clements outside Mia's Bargain Deals | Contributed

She was inspired by a similar venture in Havant where she worked and said she saw just how much it helped families on a tight budget who are able to fill their bags with shopping at a

She said: “It’s nice that we can help people that can’t afford High Street prices. In the current circumstances money does not go very far and families are really struggling to get by but when they pop into our shop they always leave with a smile.

Inside Mia's Bargain Deals
Inside Mia's Bargain Deals | Contributed

“It’s the kids grabbing a 50p sweet, normally £1.69 in normal shops, or a pack of chips for 40p with Takis normally £2. Mums and dads can say yes to the kids instead of telling them to put everything back.

“We also have a wide range of household goods including bedding, blankets, rugs, Spanish cleaning products and so much more at a very discounted price.

“We have been in a bad situation as a family before so we know the struggles so it’s nice to give something back , if we know we’ve helped one person it makes it all worthwhile.”

Related topics:Portsmouth

