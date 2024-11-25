A new continuous bus lane could be created in the north of the city as residents are being invited to share their views on plans for improved bus lanes across Portsmouth.

Proposals have been outlined which could see a new continuous bus lane created which would flow northbound from Northern Parade to the bus stops at Hilsea Lido instead of stopping at the junction where the bus lane from Northern parade meets the one from London Road .

It is one of four proposals on the table after Portsmouth City Council secured £52 million in funding through the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) which aims to making public transport faster, more reliable and more convenient for everyone.

As part of this plan key roads including Lake Road, Arundel Street and Eastern Road by Walton Road bus stop, have been identified as areas which the council says could benefit from improvements, that would ease congestion on the roads and help to prevent delays for buses in the city, creating a more efficient and reliable transport network.

Residents are being asked for their views on proposals:

A3 Northern Parade - proposals suggest extending the northbound bus lane from 575 Northern Parade to the Hilsea Lido bus stops, creating a continuous bus lane. The plan also includes adjusting the central island between the A2047 north and southbound lanes to widen the northbound lanes, providing buses with more space to manoeuvre and preventing delays caused by traffic.

Southbound on Eastern Road by Walton Road bus stop - plans include enhancing the bus lane and bus stop to allow buses to merge more efficiently into general traffic. The proposal also includes a new footpath for pedestrians and cyclists along Eastern Road, complemented by new planting and greenery.

Arundel Street - it is recommended that the existing bus lane will be widened by narrowing the footpath between Clifton Street and Fratton Road, giving buses more space and preventing congestion. Bus stop accessibility will also be improved by widening the path on the south side of the road.

Lake Road - following recent improvements in the area, the bus lane will be widened by taking space from the existing footpath between Buckingham Green and Hanway Road to help buses navigate the turn more easily and prevent delays. A new cycle path through the green space will also be created to offer cyclists a safer alternative route.

Residents are encouraged to share their opinions on these proposals through an online survey or by attending local events, where they can provide feedback to the council.

Fratton Community Centre (for Arundel Street and Lake Road proposals) on Monday, 2 December, 3pm – 7pm

South Road Church (for Eastern Road near Walton Road bus stop proposals) on Tuesday, 3 December, 3pm – 7pm

St Francis Church (for A3 Northern Parade proposals) on Wednesday, December 4, 3pm – 7pm

Feedback on the Walton Road proposal was already gathered earlier this year. Residents can share any additional thoughts at the event in December.

Cllr Peter Candlish, the city council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: "We know that Portsmouth residents want accessible, reliable and timely local transport, and these improvements will make bus journeys faster and less stressful for everyone and improve journey times for all road users and air quality improvements too. I encourage everyone – whether you travel by bus, car, or bike – to get involved and help shape the future of transport in our city."

The deadline for feedback is December 23 2024. All survey results, along with traffic data and other insights, will be analysed to help finalise the proposals. A decision will be made in the new year.

For more information and to take part in the online survey, visit travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/BSIPbuslanes