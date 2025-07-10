Disappointment as New Look closes suddenly in Leigh Park's Greywell Shopping Centre

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 15:09 BST
Shoppers have been left disappointed as a popular high street clothing chain has closed its doors suddenly.

New Look in Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, shut permanently this week leaving a prominent retail space vacant. It comes amid a turbulent time for the high street with brands such as River Island and Poundland reportedly struggling.

New Look has closed in Leigh Parkplaceholder image
New Look has closed in Leigh Park | Joe Williams

Get The News for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leigh Park store was not amongst the 12 UK stores named to be closing this year as the company looks to reduce its high street presence. However, the store has now closed with the shutters brought down and stock removed this week.

Following the closure, the nearest New Look is on West Street, Havant. Outside of Portsmouth, the only other New Look in the local area can be found in Fareham Shopping Centre.

The fashion chain has been looking to reduce its high street shop numbers for some time and it has been widely reported that the increase in National Insurance costs which came into effect in April have accelerated the move.

Related topics:New LookHavantPortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice