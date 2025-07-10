Disappointment as New Look closes suddenly in Leigh Park's Greywell Shopping Centre
New Look in Greywell Shopping Centre, Leigh Park, shut permanently this week leaving a prominent retail space vacant. It comes amid a turbulent time for the high street with brands such as River Island and Poundland reportedly struggling.
The Leigh Park store was not amongst the 12 UK stores named to be closing this year as the company looks to reduce its high street presence. However, the store has now closed with the shutters brought down and stock removed this week.
Following the closure, the nearest New Look is on West Street, Havant. Outside of Portsmouth, the only other New Look in the local area can be found in Fareham Shopping Centre.
The fashion chain has been looking to reduce its high street shop numbers for some time and it has been widely reported that the increase in National Insurance costs which came into effect in April have accelerated the move.
