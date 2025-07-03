Portsmouth shoppers have been having their say on the state of the high street.

There are a number of prominent vacant units in Commercial Road, from the old Debenhams to smaller sites dotted around the high street and in Cascades Shopping Centre.

Last week it was revealed that the H&M would be closing its doors for refurbishment. While the closure is only temporary, and it will be back up and running for the crucial Christmas period, it does mean a popular destination will be closed for the rest of the summer.

The News headed to Commercial Road to get the thoughts of shoppers on the current state of the high street, which shops they would like to see, and if there is hope for the future.

Joanna Campbell prefers shopping in person but would like to see a better selection of shops on offer. | Joe Williams

Joanna Campbell, 31, from Milton, prefers shopping in person but would like to see more quality shops on the high street, She said: “It’s disappointing that H&M will be closing for a while as it is basically the only shop worth going to, apart for Primark which has the essentials.

“I come down to Commercial Road quite a lot but there is not many options down here, there is quite a lot of phone shops and things. If you put more quality shops in it would get more people in.

She added: “There's a lot of space that is not used and it could be used to bring more jobs and more money to the area.”

Eliza Fewings, 23, of Anchorage Park, has noticed the decline in recent years. She said: “There used to be loads of shops down here when I was younger. I think, as time's going on, a lot of the shops are closing, which is really sad.

“It's got a bit dirtier here as well. I prefer shopping in person, but I always go to West Quay instead, because there's nothing here. If they had a Zara here, I'd be here all the time.

“I think West Quay just looks nicer. It's not kept as nice as West Quay and I think the aesthetic of somewhere is really important. I do come down here when I need to get some bits, like to go into Boots, but I do try to avoid it if I’m honest”

Eliza Fewings would like to see the high street smartened up. | Joe Williams

Sonia Jerome, 51, remembers visiting Charlotte Street Market as well as the Tricorn. While she does not visit as much as she used to, she still holds out hope that it can return to more vibrant days.

She said: “I have been coming here since I was a young kid, when Woolworths and C&A were here. All the shops down there like Debenhams, and Allders before that, but now it's all gone. I used to shop at Charlotte Street Market and go to the sweet shops with my mum by the Tricorn.

“I still shop down here but not as much as I used to. Hopefully they get some more shops here and it can return to how it was.”

Mark and Isabella Wharton moved to Southsea from Reading in 2019. While they like visiting shops such as Lush and Waterstones, their main issue is they do not feel safe.

Mark said: “I wouldn't like my family coming here on their own, I just don’t think it is very safe. There should be more of a police presence. I have never seen a police officer here and that is my bug bear.

“It is nice you have the market stalls here and it is good to have a high street that is pedestrianised as well.”

Isabella agreed with Mark regarding the safety aspect of the street. She said: “I don’t feel safe. You hear a lot of bad language here as well which I don’t like when I am with my kid.”

Despite that the family does visit Commercial Road fairly regularly and felt there was a good range of shops available. Isabella echoed Eliza’s wishes for a Zara to open up in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth shoppers have had their say on state of the high street. | Joe Williams

Most of the people that The News spoke to said they preferred shopping in person rather than online. High street shops continue to struggle though with reports that the likes of River Island and Poundland are facing an uncertain future.

With the call for more quality shops to attract people to the high street, it could be seen as a chicken and egg situation. The like of M&S have previously had prominent space in Commercial Road but still closed down in 2018.

The problem is not a Portsmouth one, but one faced in most high streets across the UK and there are a number of contributing factors, from economic issues to a change in shopping habits.

From speaking to shoppers in Portsmouth, it is clear to see that there is still an appetite for in-person shopping and a thriving high street.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.