New Managing Director announced at Griffon Hoverwork
While relinquishing his role as Managing Director, Adrian will remain closely involved with the business in a consultative capacity, providing invaluable guidance to the new leadership team during this transition.
We are excited to confirm that Mark Downer, our current Engineering Director, has been promoted to the position of Managing Director. With 12 years of experience at Griffon Hoverwork, Mark has demonstrated outstanding technical and business acumen, and we are confident he will continue to drive our mission of delivering sustainable excellence in hovercraft, marine, and related innovative technologies.
Mark has strong working relationships with all Griffon customers and brings a deep understanding of the global marine industry along with a passion to leverage Griffon’s track record in innovation to benefit both existing and new clients.
This transition reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers while ensuring continuity in our leadership.