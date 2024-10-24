Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The hard work and determination of apprentices throughout the Portsmouth area were celebrated at a glitzy award ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Standing

The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards took place at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth on Thursday, October 24. The ceremony recognised the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area.

It was a night of infectious enthusiasm as a room filled with ambitious and talented people celebrated each others achievements. Hosted by radio presenter Mark Collins, 14 awards were handed out on the night to apprentices from a number of different industries, as well as recognising the best mentors and training providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, said: “Tonight was a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate apprentices, apprentice providers, and those that support them across our region. Apprentices are going to be the workforce and the leaders of the future so it was fantastic to have the chance to celebrate them and the wonderful work they do.

“We are a newspaper but we are not just here to reflect on what is happening in our communities, we are here to support them and very much get involved in them. To put on an award where we can put something back in to the community and celebrate people that are making a difference is great for us. Events like tonight are just one small way that we can thank the community that we serve everyday.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024:

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year sponsored by BAE Systems: Aaron McEvoy (Chemring Countermeasures)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Royal Navy: Danielle Doyle (Solent NHS Trust)

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Emma Watson (The Wymering School)

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Chichester College Group: Gabriella Campbell (Safran Helicopter Engines UK)

Mentor of the Year: Gemma Gwilliam (Portsmouth Digital City Project)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Katie Jackson (Amiri Construction)

Higher Apprentice of the Year sponsored by University of Portsmouth: Kirsty Cobb (SERT Group)

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Lilly Nicholas (Motor Marketing UK)

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Max Palmer (Comserv (UK) Ltd)

Diversity and Inclusion Award: Minstead Trust

Large Employer of the Year: Mountjoy Ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Oscar Heckstall-Smith (Complex Asset Management Solutions)

SME Employer of the Year sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network: Safran Helicopter Engines UK

Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by Royal Navy: Smart Training & Recruitment Limited