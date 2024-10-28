Gunwharf Quays: Portsmouth FC pop-up shop described as 'great news' as people prepare for official opening
The pop-up shop, which will be located between Christy and Bedeck, will be welcoming customers from Friday, November 1 where it will remain open until the end of January.
The new store will be kitted out with official Portsmouth FC products, including replica kits and training wear - and the news has gone down a treat.
The News previously reported that the football pop-up store was coming to Gunwharf Quays and people have been over the moon with calls for the shop to be a permanent fixture in the shopping outlet.
Dil Ahmed wrote on The News’ Facebook: “Should of happend years ago but great news.”
Ash Murphy wrote: “Should make it permanent not just a pop-up shop.”
Jamie Gulliver wrote: “Gunwharf for Xmas shopping this year then.”
Geoff Turton said: “Could be a trip to Portsmouth this Christmas.”
David Elliot said: “About time.”
Andrew Cullen, Portsmouth FC Chief Executive, previously said: “Gunwharf Quays is the south coast’s premier retail destination, and our presence there provides us with a new and exciting opportunity to promote Pompey to the many thousands of people, from both home and abroad, who will visit over Christmas and New Year.
“We look forward to welcoming supporters and many new faces to the Pompey Store at Gunwharf Quays.”
Gunwharf Quays also announced earlier this year that the outlet would also be welcoming New Balance ahead of Christmas which caused a stir. The opening date for New Balance is yet to be announced.
Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to welcome the official Portsmouth Football Club store to Gunwharf Quays this festive season.
“We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December.”
