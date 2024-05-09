Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a beloved pub which was destroyed in a devastating fire have shared their plans for the future of the venue.

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno. Much of the building was left in ruins by the flames and smoke and minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe. The ferocious fire which destroyed the historic pub is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

Hall and Woodhouse - the chain which own the pub - will need to apply for new planning permission as the original structure has been almost entirely destroyed. It is thought that the building will remain as a pub rather than being repurposed for anything else, such as accommodation. Now, Hall and Woodhouse have shared an update regarding their plans to rebuild The Osborne View, having previously expressed its commitment to doing so shortly after the fire. Matt Kearsey, managing director of Hall and Woodhouse, said: “Hall and Woodhouse is committed to rebuilding The Osborne View Hotel to return it to our valued guests, following the fire which broke out a couple of months ago. While our timescales for redevelopment are currently being determined, our plans to restore the building to its former cherished role within the Fareham community, are progressing. In the meantime, we regularly have contractors on site to maintain the safety of our premises. “We will update on plans to rebuild when we are able to and thank our locals for their continued patience and understanding during this process.”

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head, on Monday, February 26, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing

A spokesperson also confirmed that there is no planning approval currently in place for the demolition of The Osborne View.

How has the Hill Head community responded?

Many residents and loyal customers have spoke of their heartache at the loss of the pub and their hopes it will not be gone from our landscape for very long.

Speaking on the beach in front of The Osborne View a day after its destruction, Gosport resident Jeff said: “It’s such a shame because we used it quite a lot in the summer. We used it for family celebrations. It was a really good day out usually - but it’s gone.”

“We’re very shocked. Everybody in the local community has got very happy memories of coming here. We all used the pub, and it was nice because you could just walk home and not have to worry about having a glass of wine and driving. It’s an iconic Hill Head landmark and it’s very much part of our community. The pub was just for everybody - it wasn’t just about alcohol, it was a lovely meeting place. The outside seating was just lovely in the summer.”

Brother and sister Ben and Sally at The Osborne View pub the day after it was destroyed in a huge fire.

Sally said: “Many years ago, we believe our great-grandfather was actually born here. 25 years ago I got married and we had our wedding reception here. Everybody is very sad that the pub has been completely demolished by the fire.

