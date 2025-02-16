A city boozer which has been closed for years will be converted into a new convenience store - and locals have had mixed reactions.

The Goat, located in Commercial Road, closed for good back in 2021 and last year an application was submitted to change its use to become a new Premier Store.

A former pub is being converted into a Premier Store and signage has officially gone up. | The News

The planning application was submitted to the Portsmouth City Council back in July 2024 with permission being granted at the end of last year.

The new convenience store will be arranged over two floors - the ground floor will be comprised of a 91m² shop area and the first floor will be used for storage purposes.

The opening date of the new shop is unknown but the news of the pub’s future has received some mixed reactions.

Helen Fish wrote on The News’ Facebook page: “Ahh just what we need, another convenience store.....”

Ian Lamb wrote: “Another Premier (corner) shop. More Premier shops than pubs these days.”

Sam Coe said: “Premier stores are popping up because clearly they’re doing well (our shops are a representation of our spending habits).

“I do like a pub but it’s not the end of the world that we’re drinking less. I went to spoons at 9am for a fry up and saw so many people drinking that early.”

Paul Keenan added: “There’s a reason why multiple hospitality businesses have failed at this property in the last 10 years or so. Good luck to them I say and BOO to all the haters.”

The planning application has confirmed that the design of the store will ‘retain the original features of the existing building’ whilst making minimal changes to suit its purpose.

For more information about the planning application, click here. Alternatively, you can visit the Portsmouth City Council planning portal, using the reference 24/00787/FUL.