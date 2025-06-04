Pegasus Group bolsters Infrastructure growth with senior hire

Leading multidisciplinary development consultancy, Pegasus Group, has today announced the appointment of Tom Graham as Infrastructure Director based in its Solent office, the latest step forward in the Group’s nationwide Transport and Infrastructure expansion.

Tom brings extensive experience in flood risk and drainage strategies, infrastructure and highway design, and master planning, having worked on client projects across the South Coast, Home Counties and London. As the development sector reckons with ambitious UK Government housing and infrastructure targets, Tom’s expertise will support clients as they work to deliver more homes, implement new logistics schemes, and enable energy resilience through renewable energy projects.

This appointment follows the appointment of Natalie Morgan and Sean O’Malley into the Solent office, as part of Pegasus’s strategy to expand its Infrastructure offer across the region. Tom is a Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers (MICE) and a Chartered Member of the Engineering Council.

The appointment is the latest signpost of Pegasus’ nationwide Infrastructure practice growth, with the continued fortification and growth of existing teams located in Bristol, Solent, Birmingham, Cambridge and London.

Tom Graham, Infrastructure Director, Solent office

Commenting on the appointment, Pegasus Group’s Senior Director of Infrastructure, Simon Jacques said: “We’re very excited to welcome Tom to the Infrastructure team at Pegasus and anticipate the Solent infrastructure practice only growing stronger under his guidance. His appointment plays well to our plan to expand the geographical coverage of our team and develop more specialist services.”

Also commenting, Pegasus Group’s new Director of Infrastructure, Tom Graham said: “It’s a pleasure to join the talented team at Pegasus. There’s abundant opportunity in the South East and Home Counties to deliver our multidisciplinary service across Transport & Infrastructure, and I’m excited to help further establish Pegasus as a known, trusted consultant of choice in the region.”