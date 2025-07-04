Firefighters have “scaled back” their presence in Petersfield after tackling a huge blaze overnight.

Eight fire engines, from stations across the region, attended the scene after the fire broke out in Lavant Street, Petersfield at around 6.20pm on Thursday, July 3. It affected properties on the corner of Lavant Street and Chapel street with pictures on social media showing a number of roofs damaged including that of the book store One Tree Books.

No injuries have been reported and and the fire service has confirmed that an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Fire in Lavant Street, Petersfield. Darren Russell | Darren Russell

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson provided an update on the situation this morning. They said: “We are still at the scene of this incident, but we have further scaled back our presence during the night. One fire engine and one aerial ladder platform vehicle continue to dampen down and target hotspots.”

The fire had been brought under control by 10.40pm last night with the fire service confirming there was “significant” damage to the roof of four properties.

Crews from Alton, Cosham, Eastleigh, Emsworth, Greyshott, Havant, Horndean, Liphook, Petersfield, Portchester, St Mary’s and Southsea tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets.