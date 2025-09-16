A popular Gosport bargain store has confirmed that its high street store which opened less than a year ago will be closing this weekend.

P&J’s Bargains in Gosport High Street will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, September 20 with the owners saying they have “given it their all” but will now focus on their warehouse operations.

Paul and Jess Carter have been running P&J'S Cash and Carry since June 2020, building a loyal customer base by stocking clearance and short dated items at bargain prices. At the start of November 2024 Paul opened the store in Gosport High Street in addition to the P&J Warehouse in Wingate Road (video embedded in this article).

However, just 10 months on, Paul has decided to close the store after acknowledging it was a “big risk” to open the second store.

Sarah Standing

A post on Facebook said: “We regret to inform you that Gosport Bargains in the town centre will be closing. A year ago we took a big risk opening a high street store in what many call a dying high street. We’ve given it our all, but now it’s time to focus on what we do best.”

For the store’s last few days of trading there will be a closing down sale, starting with 10 per cent off everything except Pick ‘n’ Mix.

Paul is now excited to focus on the warehouse store. The post added: “We want to reassure everyone that P&J’s Warehouse isn’t going anywhere – in fact, we’re more excited than ever to get our teeth back into one main location, with a few added extras! With lower overheads, we’ll be able to bring you even more deals and even better prices – and we honestly can’t wait!

“Thank you all for your support, and we look forward to welcoming you back at P&J’s Warehouse, Unit 10 Wingate Road, Gosport.”