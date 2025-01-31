Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bus tickets in the Portsmouth area are set to change dramatically after passengers complained about being overcharged.

Solent First Bus has announced revised fares and new ticket types following a turbulent January. Single tickets will now be priced on distance, rather than zones. The company said the adaptations were made following customer feedback and to make single ticket prices “easier to understand”.

James Eustace, Commercial Director for Solent from First Bus, said: “We’re always looking for ways to offer our customers great value while keeping our tickets as simple as possible. We’ve listened to customer feedback and understood that the fare zones introduced in January caused some confusion.

Bus tickets on First vehicles are changing in the Portsmouth area following complaints from passengers at being overcharged. Picture: Mike Cooter | Mike Cooter

“That’s why we’re moving to fare stages instead—making single fares clearer and easier to understand, so passengers can plan their journeys with confidence. We’re also introducing great new fare options for our customers, including monthly child tickets and easier to understand Fareham and Gosport tickets.”

What are the bus ticket changes?

The changes will be made operational across the First Bus network in the Portsmouth area, covering the city, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and elsewhere.

If someone travels on a short journey - up to 1.5 miles - it will cost them £2.10 for a single ticket. Other prices include £2.30 for 1.51 to 1.99 miles, £2.60 for two to 2.99 miles, and a maximum for £3 for any trip longer than three miles.

First is also launching new types of tickets - including Child Month passes - as well as Hampshire Evening Saver tickets on the company’s app. Eclipse tickets in Fareham and Gosport are being renamed.

Passengers overcharged

Angry commuters reached out to The News after they were charged the maximum £3 single fare cap for short journeys, some only being a few stops. Many were confused about whether a single fare or a day ticket would have been a cheaper option.

Since the article was published, more people have come forward with similar experiences. One passenger in Gosport, who travels with their 10-year-old son, paid £9 to travel from Stoke Road to Bay House School. This was an increase from £7.50.

They were charged the same amount for travelling to Gosport Leisure Centre and Cambridge Road. “I was astounded when they charged me this much but I was assured it is correct,” they told The News.

“Travelling around my town is now more expensive than ever. It should never cost that amount for such short journeys. With no other options, I have no choice. It's too unsafe to ride with a young child as the cycle tracks are not lit properly and are dangerous.”

Another passenger in Gosport said her and her partner paid £12 (£6 returns) from Waitrose in Stoke Road to Wych Lane - a 16 stop journey - while also being charged the same amount for a five stop journey from the supermarket to Cambridge Road.

Bus tickets on First vehicles are changing in the Portsmouth area following complaints from passengers at being overcharged. | Mike Cooter (110324)

“How there isn’t a better way to do the ticket system is a joke,” they said. “How is it justified to pay the same amount for such a difference in travel distance and time? It really puts you off taking buses when the ticket prices are all over the place and they’re forever striking.”

Industrial action from members of the Unite Union will be taking place throughout February, with workers walking out in a bitter row over pay and conditions.

Full list of changes

Fares restructured to be based on fare stages, rather than zones.

First Hampshire Evening Saver added to the First Bus App.

A £17 Child ticket for Fareham and Gosport.

New Fareham and Gosport Day tickets that cost £6.40 for adults, £4.50 for children and £15.50 for a group.

Child Month Tickets: £52.50 in Portsmouth, £59.50 for Gosport and Fareham, £68.25 for Hampshire.

Child single tickets will no longer end in five pence

Eclipse products renamed to Fareham and Gosport.

Further details can be found on the First Bus website.