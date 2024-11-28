Portsmouth shoppers are being encouraged to support small local businesses this Christmas with free bus travel being provided this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth City Council, in partnership with First Solent and Stagecoach South, are offering free bus travel across all routes in Portsmouth this Saturday (December 7) for Small Business Saturday. The move has been made to encourage people to support independent businesses in the area and give people the chance to attend the Small Business Saturday Market in Commercial Road.

Running alongside the Christmas market, it will host a variety of local makers, creators, and independent retailers showcasing their unique products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We are thrilled to offer free bus travel again this year to help residents get out and support local businesses on Small Business Saturday.

“Independent shops and traders are the heart of our local economy, and this initiative is a great way to shine a light on them during the festive season. It's also an ideal opportunity for residents to experience the ease and convenience of bus travel across Portsmouth.”

The offer is part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), a £48 million initiative running until 2026, which is aiming to make bus travel more accessible, efficient and environmentally friendly.

Simon Goff, managing director of First Solent, said: “Supporting our local community is so important to us, and we’re proud to help people travel for free by bus on Small Business Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re a regular bus user, or you haven’t been on a bus for years, I’d urge you to make the most of this initiative. As well as it being a great way to come and enjoy the best of small and independent businesses in Portsmouth, taking the bus is a greener, more sustainable way to travel.”

Marc Reddy, managing director of Stagecoach South, added: “Stagecoach South is delighted to support Small Business Saturday. By offering free bus travel across the city, we hope to make it easier for residents to discover and support the incredible independent businesses that make Portsmouth unique.

“This initiative aligns with our ongoing commitment to supporting our local communities, encouraging local shopping, and reducing environmental impact during the festive season."

Further information on Small Business Saturday scheme can be found by visiting: https://travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-transport/small-business-saturday-2024/