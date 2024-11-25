Waterlooville Pop Up Shop scheme launched by Havant Borough Council
Havant Borough Council has announced a Pop Up Shop scheme for Waterlooville where it is inviting small businesses and entrepreneurs to take up short term tenancies in the town centre. The council has already assigned a unit in Wellington Way which will give people a chance to sell and showcase their products without a long-term lease commitment.
The tenancies on offer will range between four weeks and three months, starting from Monday, December 2 and lasting a year. The council is hoping it will prove as successful as the Vacant Shop scheme which is running in the same area.
Councillor Antonia Harrison, assistant cabinet lead for Thriving Waterlooville, said: “We are thrilled to launch the Pop Up Shop scheme, which will provide invaluable opportunities for new businesses to thrive, and for the town centre to benefit from a fresh and exciting retail environment.
“By offering flexible, short-term tenancy options, we hope to lower the barriers to entry for businesses and stimulate economic growth within the local community.”
For further information, and to register your interest in the Pop Up Shop scheme, visit: https://www.havant.gov.uk/regeneration-and-business/regeneration-havant-borough/waterlooville-pop-shop
