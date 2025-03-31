Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new berthing contract has been awarded by Portsmouth International Port as part of its expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-year-term has been signed with Portico with the aim of supporting vessel operations. Portico’s operations director Richard Lewis said the deal will provide high-skilled staff to make sure vessels can access the port safely and efficiently.

A new berthing contract between Portico and Portsmouth International Port has been signed. | Sam Stephenson

He added: “We’re looking forward to providing services for the port so they can continue with their ambitious plans to expand. We have a team of experienced stevedores available to support with vessels arrivals and departures, this will be supplemented by additional casual workers when necessary to suit the flexible nature of the work. This is great start for our new division Portico Port Services and showcases the range of expertise we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portico’s staff will support the port’s in-house moorings and berthing team. The company has 70 full time specialist stevedores available 24/7, 365 days a year. Jobs they will carry out involve mooring and unmooring of vessels when they arrive and depart, making sure they are safe during operations.

James Evans, the port’s head of operations said: “With the growth of business at the port we need to make sure we have support available to help the port operate as smoothly as possible. Working alongside our own expert teams, Portico staff will provide extra resilience when required.”

Portsmouth City Council announced a £38m investment package for Portico, the council-owned cargo handling business, in October last year. The move was criticised by some as not being of value for the taxpayer, with the total sum being described as “eye-watering”.