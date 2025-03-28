Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brand new ferry services have launched between Portsmouth and Jersey with its operator hoping to leave a tumultuous build-up in the past.

MV Stena Vinga carried out the first sailing from Portsmouth International Port this morning (March 28) at 9.30am. Freight and passenger services will be operated to and from Jersey on a 20-year-contract.

Tensions and controversy have overshadowed the preparations for the first sailing after the Danish operator won the deal from previous operator Brittany/Condor ferries. Accusations of preferential treatment from the Jersey government during the bidding process, claims by the island’s economic minister Kirsten Morel of a “smear campaign” taking place against him, and a failed legal challenge have all happened over the past several months.

Now though, under the new regime, DFDS hopes it can crack on with the job at hand. Director of on board services, Steve Newbery, told The News: “We’re just going to get our heads down and focus on what the prize is.

“We’ll leave the politics to the politicians. DFDS has a huge maritime history of over 157 years. We’re not newcomers to this, and we hope over the next 20 years, we’ll win over the hearts and minds of the Jersey people.”

The contract serves Jersey and provides links to Portsmouth and Poole in Dorset. Brittany/Condor ferries will oversee routes between the city and Guernsey, despite previously serving both islands. Sunday sailings on the Jersey route were axed in a move which has proved unpopular with customers.

When asked about the decision, Mr Newbery said they would like to do Sunday trips to Poole, but as the traffic was predominantly freight driven, the changes had to be made. “For the freight, that’ll be during the week across six days.”

The director said the team are super excited to be serving Portsmouth residents and the route is a significant addition for the company. He added: “It has been an intense project over the past three months for the planning and execution.

“It’s not everyday that you get to open up a brand new route. We choose it because it’s a natural fit for where we are. We’ve got a big service between Dover and Calais. Our feet are in the English Channel and it’s a natural progression. It’s predominantly a lifeline freight route, but it’s important for tourism as well. We want to be part of the solution for Jersey tourism and increase tourists to The Channel Islands while keeping the freight flowing to the island.”

Portsmouth International Port’s finances have been secured following the contract extensions. Director Mike Sellers said: “It’s great to welcome DFDS here and we’re looking forward to a long-term relationship with them. It’s business as usual for us. The Channel Islands have been served from Portsmouth since the port was first built.”

Discussing the routes being split and if it would produce any challenges, he added: “We’ve got multiple berths here. We’re a large port so we can service other ferry operators. We want to expand our ferry operations, it’s part of the port masterplan. We have the ability to service more ships, and we’ll do everything we can to make this a success.

“We’re a lifeline service here, with 98 per cent of everything being consumed on the Channel Islands coming through Portsmouth. It has predominantly been freight, but it’s great to be welcoming vehicles as well. I’d like to see that grow and more passengers coming through.”