Portsmouth Naval Base BAE Systems apprentice shocked to scoop national award

Ryan Yates, who works at BAE Systems at Portsmouth Naval Base, won the Graduate and Degree Apprentice Award at the Enginuity Skills Awards.

The awards, which took place in London on Thursday, celebrated the very best of British engineering and manufacturing.

Ryan Yates with his award. Pic BAE Systems.

They are also designed to recognise the new generation of talent who are making a difference and shaping the future of industry.

The 25-year-old said of his win: ‘It’s a shock. It’s an amazing experience and an amazing graduate scheme. Winning this is just the cherry on top of the cake.

‘I'm so grateful to every single person and there's a little bit of everyone in this award even though it has got my name on it.’

In partnership with the local NHS Trust in Portsmouth, Ryan has started the process of delivering a digital games device for neurodiverse patients in paediatric wards.

He has also been able to lead a creative project that takes developed technology on warships and implements them.

When asked what his advice would be to anyone considering an apprenticeship, he said: ‘Be bold, be brave and don’t be afraid to put your ideas out there.’

Chief executive officer at Enginuity, Ann Watson, said: ‘It was wonderful to see so many brilliant apprentices, learners and companies being awarded and celebrated.

‘We have a remarkable depth of talent and enthusiasm at work throughout our sectors.

‘Enginuity’s charitable mission is to help give engineers the opportunity to change their world and ours and these awards are the perfect opportunity to recognise their efforts.

‘This is particularly important when it comes to supporting those who are starting or developing their careers, as well as enabling industry to bridge the skills gap.

‘I’d like to thank everyone who made the night such a success and of course, congratulate our very deserving winners.’

For more information about the awards, visit enginuity.org/news-events/skills-awards/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron