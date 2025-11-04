Excited residents are invited to explore Portsmouth International Port as part of behind the scenes celebration.

The thriving travel hub will be openings its doors to the public next year to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Guests will be hosted on June 13, 2026, and be toured around parts of the port not usually visible to usual guests.

Portsmouth International Port | Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The municipal port was created in 1976 and has been a city landmark ever since. Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said: “The port is widely regarded as the UK’s most successful local authority owned port, the anniversary offers the opportunity to celebrate the progress and the important role it plays as a city owned port on a local, national and international level.”

The 50th year will start with a launch event at Westminster, where the port’s economic impact report will be published. Data gathered will show the site’s contribution to the local and national economy. More than 1,800 people attended a previous open day in 2023, with 90 per cent of surveyed attendees stating they would return.

Community day at Portsmouth International Port in 2023. Photos by Alex Shute

The event will also involve partner organisations showcasing their activities. Guests will be given harbour tours, onboard vessel visits, and an equipment showcase. A formal event has also been organised for June 17, exactly 50 years after the first commercial ferry crossing from Portsmouth to St Malo in France. Mainstay company Brittany Ferries will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the inaugural sailing.

Cllr Pitt added: “A series of activities are planned for the 50th year in 2026, with a focus on engaging with staff, residents, partners and other stakeholders. The priority is to showcase the activities at the port now, a reminder of how far the port has come and where it hopes to be the future.

“It will celebrate innovation and how the port is becoming a leader in the field of sustainability, with a game-changing shore power project underway next year, making the port an attractive option for environmentally conscious customers and showing residents it cares about the impact it has on the city."