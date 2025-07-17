Waterfront landmark building The Camber in Old Portsmouth is put up for sale
The Camber Building, in Old Portsmouth’s East Street, sits just inside the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour and has long played a role in the city’s maritime and commercial activity. SHB Real Estate has been appointed to handle the sale of the building, which is fully let and generates over £1.1 million in annual rent.
Set over four floors and totalling just under 70,000 square feet, The Camber is home to tenants including Subsea Craft and BA Technologies. It provides a mix of office and light industrial space and includes facilities such as secure parking for 80 vehicles, extensive cycle storage, a managed reception, and 24-hour security. A long leasehold with 40 years remaining is offered, with guide price expectations in the region of £13.5 million.
Simon Blair, CEO of SHB Real Estate said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-performing building in one of Portsmouth’s most historic and strategically important areas. The Camber is a landmark site that combines strong rental income, excellent connectivity and a prime waterfront location.”
The building was originally created as a purpose-built £12million project providing a home for Sir Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team before they moved out in 2021. The building was originally given the go-ahead on Portsmouth City Council land with a government cash grant of £6.5m in capital funding plus £1m for revenue costs.
The space has since been adapted for multiple tenants and now supports over 300 skilled jobs in the city.
