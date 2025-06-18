Portsmouth welcomes the UK’s first MetFix Gym with grand opening

Free workouts, expert talks, recovery zone, exclusive offers and more as Conscious Choice Training opens its new facility as the UK’s first MetFix affiliate.

Something big is happening in Portsmouth this summer. Conscious Choice Training, formerly known as CrossFit Choice, is proud to announce the launch of its brand new state-of-the-art facility, and with it, the debut of the UK’s first MetFix-affiliated gym.

To celebrate, the team is throwing a FREE Opening Weekend packed with free activities, expert-led fitness experiences, and an open invite to the Portsmouth community to come down, move, learn, and get inspired.

Conscious Choice Owners Paul Ormston and Karl Thorpe

Event Highlights:

Free Workouts All Weekend – Join in for coach-led functional fitness classes designed for all levels and abilities.

Educational Talks – Hear from the coaches about metabolic fitness, nutrition, and sustainable health.

Recovery Zone – Take a dip in the ice bath, enjoy a session in the sauna, and learn the power of proper recovery.

UK's First MetFix Affiliate Opening in Portsmouth In July

Good Food, Great Vibes – Enjoy healthy food, great music, giveaways, and the buzz of a growing community.

Exclusive Merch Drop – Launch of limited edition Conscious Choice Training merch.

Founding Member Offer – The first 10 new members to sign up will receive exclusive discounts and early access perks.

The new gym will continue to deliver the trusted, results-driven coaching that made CrossFit Choice a local favourite, but now with a deeper focus on long-term health, performance, and education.

As part of the global MetFix movement, Conscious Choice Training blends functional training with powerful nutrition protocols to help people prevent and reverse chronic disease, improve energy, and feel stronger in everyday life.

If you’re reading this and you’re thinking - there is no way I could see myself in a gym, then we want to talk to you.

"We’re combining the heart of our CrossFit community with the proven principles of MetFix to build a space where people can train with purpose, take control of their health, and feel better for life." Karl Thorpe, Co-owner of Conscious Choice Training.

Conscious Choice Training is wanting to get as many people in the local community (whether they are experienced athletes or complete beginners) to come down and get involved in the Open Weekend so we can create some healthier habits that last as a collective.

WHEN:

Saturday 5th July

Nutrition chats taking place at 9:00am and 1:00pm and workouts taking place at 9:30am and 1:30pm.

Sunday 6th July

0700 - Hard Choice Club (HCC) Workout. Free for Veterans or those currently serving within Military.

WHERE:

Unit 15, Portsmouth Enterprise Centre, The Enterprise Centre, Quartremaine Rd, Portsmouth PO3 5QT

Join the movement. Make the choice. This is your next chapter in fitness.

For more information on the Open Weekend and the new member discounts take a look at www.instagram.com/crossfit_choicehttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdF1j4sQYXJjX44iBXiRZFr60i-Y0EvdbRmxgGWB5LA2Db-yg/viewform