Portsmouth's post-Brexit border control point is granted planning permission

Members of the city council's planning committee unanimously approved the new building, construction of which has already started.

Proposed by Portsmouth International Port ahead of the introduction of new animal and plant product check requirements from January 1, the facility will be run by Portico Shipping.

A 'concept' design of the Border Control Post Picture: Portsmouth City Council/Kier construction

Councillor Luke Stubbs said he hoped the appearance of the building off the M275 could be improved but added that it was needed.

'This is a piece of essential infrastructure and there are very few places it can go,' he said. 'There are constraints about the amount of space it needs to operate and so while it's not ideal in terms of its design, it is what it is and we have to approve it.'

The committee approved the application in line with the recommendation of council planning officers in a report.

It said: 'Although the proposal presents design limitations and does not create a complete picture of sustainability, these disappointing aspects are still considered to be outweighed by the economic significance and statutory necessity for the port to have new infrastructure in place by January 1.'