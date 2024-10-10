Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dog groomer who opened her business in Waterlooville having received a grant from the council is enjoying a busy start to life in the high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steph Barber was the first recpient of the Havant Borough Council's vacant shop grant to open in Wellington Way. | Joe Williams

Steph Barber opened Barbers Beauty Paws in Wellington Way, Waterlooville in September becoming the first of the eight businesses awarded a grant in a vacant shop scheme to open. She has praised the Havant Borough Council scheme stating she wouldn't have been able to open without it.

While it is a new shop for Steph, she has been running the business for a number of years, initially becoming a dog groomer at Pets At Home six years ago before opening a salon in an out-building at home. The popularity of the service soon led to her outgrowing the small salon and looking for a shop in Waterlooville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph said: “I went to view the unit at the beginning of the year initially but I had a lot going on at the time and I had to turn it down. Then I found out about the vacant shop scheme and it was really the only way that I would have been able to open it.

“We wouldn't be here without Havant Borough Council, I wouldn't have been able to do it without them. The scheme was absolutely brilliant and the plans for the town look great as well.

Working alongside Steph, she has rented two tables out to other dog groomers that she knows and they are looking forward to welcoming new customers. She said: “Pop in and say hello. It’s a great space and we have room to accommodate all types of dogs. We just love seeing people come in with their dogs so come and have a mooch and say hello.”