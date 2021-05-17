Pubs and cafes in Fareham 'glad to be back' as lockdown restrictions ease

With the easing of some lockdown restrictions today (May 17) many people paid a visit to their favourite spots in town.

The Sweet Peas Play Cafe in West Street was among those businesses that remained closed even when outside service was allowed.

Businesses reopening in Fareham on 17 May 2021 Pictured: Claire White, 35, owner of Sweet Peas Play Cafe in Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Owner Claire White said it was 'brilliant' to be back.

The 35-year-old said: 'Everyone's been really nice and understanding.

'It feels like we've been shut forever, we were only open seven weeks last year.

'We're fully booked for this first week which is great but there's still the uncertainty of how long it'll all last.'

Businesses reopening in Fareham on 17 May 2021 Pictured: David and Mia Ward with daughters Nuala Ward, two, and Eadie, one and a half at Sweet Peas Play Cafe in Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

Wickham resident Daniel Ward used to bring his young daughters Nuala and Eadie to the cafe once a week before lockdown.

The 24-year-old from Wickham said: ‘We have been waiting for this place to open for months.

‘Our daughter Nuala is autistic so normal soft play is too noisy for her. She loves coming here. We used to come every weekend before Covid. It means we can have a drink and a relax while the children have fun.’

Rachel Parvin had brought her 22-month-old grandson Eddie to the cafe.

Businesses reopening in Fareham on 17 May 2021 Pictured: Rachel Parvin, with her grandson Eddie 2 months at Sweet Peas Play Cafe in Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘It’s lovely to be inside especially as the weather’s changed,’ she said.

‘Looking after him I have to think of things to do to keep him amused and this is great.’

Next door, the Garden Shed Cafe also opened for the first time this year.

Owner Amanda Marfaelli, 50, said: ‘We decided because Fareham was really quiet when the shops were closed it wasn’t worth opening just for takeaways.

Businesses reopening in Fareham on 17 May 2021 Pictured: Amanda Marfaelli, 50, the owner of the Garden Shed Cafe, Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘So this is our first day back.’

She added: ‘We have been quite steady with customers all morning.

‘It’s absolutely lovely to see our regulars coming in, we’re just so glad to be back. No more variants please.’

Friends Sarah-Jayne Aspland and Cindy Hatton were pleased to return to the Garden Shed Cafe.

Sarah, 56, said: 'It's lovely to be back. We've been waiting a long time to come here.'

Cindy, 59, added: 'We've just been for a walk before coming here today, it's been ideal.'

Pictured: Sarah-Jayne Aspland, 56, and Cindy Hatton, 59 at Garden Shed Cafe in Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman

The landlord of the Fareham Pub, in Trinity Street, said it was also their first day back.

Ron Challiss, 67, said: ‘It's been a good morning, people have come in for food or just drinks. Our regulars will be back this afternoon.

‘People have said how nice it is to be inside and not be windswept.

'We are looking forward to opening up properly, we have live music booked for June 26. It just depends on what happens. It's in the hands of the gods. We're just hoping there's not another lockdown.'

Hopes were raised that business would improve in the coming weeks.

Jojo Cheung, 47, the owner of CrumbleJack Cafe in West Street said: 'We've had our regulars come in who don't usually come in on Mondays, just to support us which is really nice.

'Generally it hasn't been as busy because customers need to get used to coming in again. It's a bit like starting a new business again.'

Ron Challiss, 67, the landlord of the Fareham Pub in Trinity Street, Fareham Picture: Habibur Rahman