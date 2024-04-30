Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benches and beer barrels have been places outside the new venue

As previously reported by The News signage has already gone up at the brand new venue as well as benches, beer barrels and a pirate and work has been going on inside for the opening now announced as being on May 10.

Pirate welcomes would-be guests to the Port Solent venue

Announcing the news on its social media channels it said: “Our ship is finally ready to set sail from Port Solent! Our big grand opening will be on Friday 10th May however we will be opening our doors from Friday 3rd for special guests and those scallywags who can book quick enough as there is only a limited space available!”

The immersive bar experience offers a range of fun cocktails and meals based on famous pirates - and along with the decor, guests can guarantee a fun-filled meal or drinks.