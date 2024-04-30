Rapscallions: Opening date announced for new pirate-themed rum bar and restaurant in Port Solent
Rapscallions, which also has a venue in in Osborne Road, will be expanding into Port Solent taking over the former Blue Margarita site on the main boardwalk.
As previously reported by The News signage has already gone up at the brand new venue as well as benches, beer barrels and a pirate and work has been going on inside for the opening now announced as being on May 10.
Announcing the news on its social media channels it said: “Our ship is finally ready to set sail from Port Solent! Our big grand opening will be on Friday 10th May however we will be opening our doors from Friday 3rd for special guests and those scallywags who can book quick enough as there is only a limited space available!”
The immersive bar experience offers a range of fun cocktails and meals based on famous pirates - and along with the decor, guests can guarantee a fun-filled meal or drinks.
Bookings are now being taken at https://portsolent.rapscallionsbars.co.uk/
