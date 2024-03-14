Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From best bar to best casual dining, best family attraction and best restaurant, there is a category to suit every business - and there are a number of venues that have been nominated in Portsmouth. Customers nominate their favourite businesses whether it be their favourite pub or hair salon and the opportunity to nominate is going to be ending very soon.

The nomination period ends today (March 14) and the top five businesses with the most amount of nominations in each category will go through to the regional finals. Public voting will be between April 3 and April 18 until 1pm and the regional winners will be announced on May 2. The regional winners from every category will automatically be entered into the national awards and the Muddy judges will decide which businesses will be taking the crown for each category - the winners will be announced on July 11, 2024.