There is not long to wait until a popular Portsmouth pub reopens its doors following a much anticipated revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Toby Carvery in Copner Road, Hilsea, has been closed since August 27 to allow the construction of a new single-storey extension to create additional dining space for its customers who flock to the restaurant in search of its famous roasts.

Toby Carvery in Hilsea | The News

On top of this, new timber doors, floor finishes, carpets and reconfigured seating with dividing screens are also being installed to give the pub, previously known as the Green Farm, a new look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works are almost complete and the Toby Carvery is due to reopen on September 19.