Reopening date for Toby Carvery in Hilsea following revamp of popular pub
There is not long to wait until a popular Portsmouth pub reopens its doors following a much anticipated revamp.
The Toby Carvery in Copner Road, Hilsea, has been closed since August 27 to allow the construction of a new single-storey extension to create additional dining space for its customers who flock to the restaurant in search of its famous roasts.
On top of this, new timber doors, floor finishes, carpets and reconfigured seating with dividing screens are also being installed to give the pub, previously known as the Green Farm, a new look.
Works are almost complete and the Toby Carvery is due to reopen on September 19.
