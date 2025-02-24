Veteran radio presenter and The News columnist Rick Jackson has launched a new afternoon show on BBC Radio Solent.

Rick, who joins the BBC having presented on commercial radio on the South coast for the past 30 years, is fronting a new afternoon show, weekdays 2pm to 6pm featuring the day’s big stories, big name guests, and people who make a difference across the South.

He'll be stripping-back a famous track every day in his music quiz 'The Naked Hit' and you’ll hear school children from across the area ask the questions in 'Every Day's a School Day'.

Rick most recently presented a local breakfast show on the Greatest Hits Radio network which was formerly Wave 105 – where Rick presented breakfast for the last seven years, having previously spent 18 years on the station’s drivetime show. Wave’s change to GHR prompted a backlash from many listeners and most its former presenters have joined new stations including Mark Collins and Steve Power who are now on Nation Radio.

Rick began is broadcasting career on the Isle of Wight at the tender age of 17, and has spent his entire career in the commercial sector, including 12 year presenting breakfast on Power FM.

Rick Jackson said: “I'm excited to have arrived at BBC Radio Solent. It’s always been my ambition to work here, and I’m delighted it’s finally happening. The show will be so much fun - I’ll have the best music, the biggest laughs – and you will be the star of the show!”

Executive Editor at BBC Radio Solent, Ian Ramsdale, said: “I am delighted to have Rick on the schedule entertaining us through the afternoon. The show is going to be such good fun – and you’ll hear Rick’s passion for the South coast and the people who make a difference across Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.”

Catch Rick Jackson weekdays on the Afternoon show, 2pm to 6pm, on BBC Radio Solent from February 24. Rick’s columns can be found in the printed edition of The News every Thursday.