Rolls-Royce has announced an additional £300million in funding for its Goodwood site as it looks to expand its bespoke facility and prepare the brand for future electric vehicles.

The investment – which is the largest single injection of cash into the plant since it opened in 2003 – will create extra room for the brand’s Bespoke and Coachbuild projects which allow customers to uniquely tailor their cars.

Rolls-Royce plans to upgrade its current production facilities and replace old and obsolete equipment in readiness for its future, all-electric product line-up. It will also add capacity for Bespoke customisation and one-off Coachbuild projects.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars revealed a £300m investment in its Goodwood manufacturing plant in its review of car sales for 2024. Photo: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars - Mark Fagelson Photography

The Goodwood facility – which employs more than 2,500 people and produces up to 28 vehicles per day – was granted planning permission for the changes last year by Chichester District Council, which will allow it to be better prepared for the brand’s switch to an electric-only brand by the end of 2030.

It already produces the battery-powered Spectre and will be releasing a second EV this year and during 2024 Rolls-Royce saw a 10 per cent increase in Bespoke content value per vehicle produced.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars proposed expansion at its Goodwood, West Sussex, plant. South-West View

Chris Brownridge, chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “In 2024, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reaffirmed its position as an authentic luxury house by crafting the most complex, personal, and valuable motor cars in its history.

“This momentum means it is necessary for us to invest more than £300 million in extending the Home of Rolls-Royce. This represents our most substantial financial commitment to Goodwood since its opening in 2003 and a significant vote of confidence in the Rolls-Royce marque, securing our future here in the UK.”

During 2024 Rolls-Royce delivered 5,712 vehicles – its third-highest annual sales figure on record. The 12-month period saw the introduction of four new models, with the Cullinan Ghost Series II and Ghost Series II released alongside Black Badge versions of each.