A Bedhampton restaurant is to close its doors to the public this week as its owner looks to restructure its business and axe its less profitable branded eateries.

The Rusty Cutter will close to the public from July 5, after which it will only be open to guests staying at the neighbouring Premier Inn to ensure a food service can still be provided.

As previously reported by The News, owner Whitbread has said it plans to “optimise” its food and drink offering to add more than 3,500 hotel rooms across its estate and increase “operational efficiencies”. As a result it is to sell off or covert a number of Beefeaters and Brewers Fayres in its portfolio - with the Rusty Cutter and the the Oast and Squire in Fareham both in the firing line.

Future bookings beyond the closing dates are being cancelled, and members of the Beefeater’s Reward Club loyalty programme are being contacted by email and directed to other locations.

In its email it confirms: “We are writing to let you know that we’ve announced plans to make changes at some of our restaurants, and unfortunately Rusty Cutter, Beefeater in Havant will be changing to a Premier Inn restaurant and will only service those staying in the hotel after 5th July. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

“The really good news is that we have another Beefeater near to you - Harbour Lights, Beefeater located in Portsmouth or The Red Lion, Table Table located in (Horndean).”

News of the closure will come as a blow to many in the area who are customers at the Rusty Cutter - with its ‘all you can eat’ breakfasts among its popular offering with families. Meanwhile staff face an anxious wait for news as to whether The Rusty Cutter and Oast and Squire are going to be sold off to another buyer, or if they will remain for the use of Premier Inn customers only.

The News has contacted Whitbread and invited the company to comment and provide more information.

In a previous statement confirmed these locations were among those where redundancies could be made. “We have announced proposals which could impact these sites, but it is important to note they are subject to consultation.