A popular beach front bakery has closed suddenly in Lee-on-the-Solent.

Kathy's Seaside Treats Bakery on Marine Parade West celebrated its five year anniversary in March. However, after being open at the weekend, locals took to social media after noticing that the signs had been taken down.

The café sold a range of home baked cakes as well as a range of savoury snacks and vegan pies. Upon hearing the news, a number of residents took to social media to express their sadness at the development.

There has been no confirmation from the owner if this a permanent closure at this time.

It is not the only closure that has taken place on that stretch of road in the last couple of months with the Eco Freaks Emporium relocating to Havant.