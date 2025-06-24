A popular Portsmouth takeaway has undergone a revamp after 40 years in business and reopened as a restaurant and bar.

Jhunu Miah has run Alfa Tandoori on Queen Street for four decades, but he has now decided to hand over the running of the restaurant to his son, daughter and daughter-in law. The eatery has undergone a renovation and reopened on Monday, June 23 as Amin Tandoori, a restaurant and bar.

Jhunu’s son, Sy, said: “My father is looking to retire soon and wanted to revitalise the business so he has given it to us to manage along with our sister. We’re refreshing everything, putting new items on the menu, and we are fully licensed.

“It has been a big part of the community for 40 years now and we have a had a really good trade locally. It just needed a refresh and everyone likes to sit in a fully refurbished restaurant.

“People in the community have already been walking by and saying how amazing it looks and a lot of people are looking forward to coming in for a sit-down with their families.”

The new restaurant will be run by Ellie Ostler, of Bakerellys in Lee-on-the-Solent, and Sy’s sister Nuha Khatun. New faces and a new look are not the only changes that have been made with the menu also given a revamp.

Sy said: “We have refreshed the menu and added fresh garnishes. The dessert menu is in partnership with our sister company Bakerellys, so we have things like mango cheesecake and traditional dishes such as gulab jamun.”

The new restaurant is hoping to set itself a part from competitors in the area by providing top quality service. Sy said: “I think people are going to be able to come and have a three course meal and enjoy some cocktail and drinks as well. There is lots of competition in the area but when people come here they will get a five star service.”

While Alfa Tandoori is no more, Sy is hoping customer that have supported them over the years will continue do so, while also attracting new customers.

He said: “To our existing customers, thank you for using us for the last 40 years and hopefully you are going be using us for another 40 years. To anyone that hasn't visited us before, give us a try and we will definitely look after you.”