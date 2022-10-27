Shaping Portsmouth has welcomed the Spinnaker Tower as a patron the mission of promoting the city.

The latest commitment will see Spinnaker Tower General Manager, Tony Sammut, work with Shaping Portsmouth, which is a community interest company looking to facilitate business growth and support the community.

Mr Sammut said: ‘As an iconic landmark of the south coast, Spinnaker Tower has a unique place in Portsmouth’s skyline and in the hearts and minds of its people.



‘We are proud to be a Patron of Shaping Portsmouth, and excited to be working together with other attractions, businesses and organisations to empower our city and its people to soar to even greater heights in the future.’

The building, which is owned by Portsmouth City Council and run by Continuum Attractions, is one of the leading attractions for tourism within the city.

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said: ‘It is with a great deal of pride, excitement and pleasure that I welcome Tony and the team from the Spinnaker Tower to Shaping Portsmouth as our latest patron.

‘The venue is iconic and one of the most recognisable in the city. Tony and his team are excellent ambassadors for the city and represent the very best of our businesses.

‘Tony and I are committed to working together on a number of our programmes for the benefit of the city and its residents. Welcome, Tony and the team, and I know you will be such an asset to Shaping Portsmouth as you are to the city as a whole.’

Shaping Portsmouth’s annual conference will be held on Friday, January 27 at Portsmouth Guildhall, with the theme ‘Transforming Portsmouth Together’.