Skylark and FAC drive forward with partnership

Farnborough Aerospace Consortium (FAC) has swung into action for its members by partnering with Skylark Country Club.

The exclusive club in Whitely, Hampshire, has a meticulously maintained 18-hole golf course and extensive hospitality facilities, plus a gym, covered swimming pool and calming spa.

FAC represents hundreds of businesses in the aerospace, aviation, defence, and space sectors.

Most members are located in the south and south-east but they are also from across the country and around the world.

Russell Bartlett and Alan Fisher

They now receive a host of benefits thanks to the partnership with the exclusive club, which has had a great deal of investment in the last eighteen months.

Benefits for FAC members taking up corporate membership at Skylark include all manner of complimentary extras on the golf course and for golf days.

They have free use of the Nineteen Lounge and The Skylark Suite for business meetings or events and there are health club and spa discounts.

Members can secure great deals for corporate events and Christmas parties and it is hoped that plenty of business will be done there.

(l-r) Alex Bartlett, Russell Bartlett shaking hands with Alan Fisher from FAC and Ed Bartlett

Russell Bartlett and Alan Fisher

Alan Fisher, CEO of FAC said: “We are always adding benefits for our members and this partnership is a wonderful addition to our offering.

“The Skylark Country Club is absolutely spectacularand has plenty for those of our members who have no interest in golf.

“Many of our members do play and we have long held an FAC golf day and you’d be surprised how much business gets done on these occasions.

Russell Bartlett and Alan Fisher shake hands with Ed Bartlett (l) and Alex Bartlett (r)

“We have negotiated a great deal for our members and details are all on our website.

“We also hope the Skylark partnership might be a clincher for businesses becoming FAC members.”

Russell Bartlett, Chairman of First Golf Limited which owns Skylark Country Club, and also the prestigious Heron Country Club in Brentwood, Essex, said it was a partnership that benefited both sides.

He said: “Flight is something we spend a lot of time talking about on the course so it’s fitting that we welcome Farnborough Aerospace Consortium.

“FAC is a well-established umbrella organisation with deep roots in the area with many members who can now enjoy a wide variety of benefits.

“We have invested heavily to improve the facilities, and have raised the profile of Skylark Country Club since our acquisition in March 2024, and importantly the club is now establishing links with the local business community.

“There is so much you can do at Skylark – even get married – and we’d love FAC members to come and visit and see for themselves our first-class facilities.”