Smoke and Mirrors in Old Portsmouth gifted Venus De Milo statue by Youtuber Mike Barnett
Smoke and Mirrors has been open for just over a month, and the new venue has gone down a treat with locals who cannot get enough of the tasty dishes being served up. The eatery is owned by Caitlyn Odin and Jordan Thompson and the pair have been blown away by the response they have received since opening up - and to make things better, they have had a visit from a Youtuber.
Mike Barnett, who has thousands of subscribers on Youtube and has featured on Channel 4s Bidding Wars and The Greatest Auction, was so impressed with his visit to the restaurant that he decided to give the couple a present - his Venus De Milo statue which is now on display. Mike is known for gifting some famous faces including KSI and The Sideman.
Mike said: "I came across Smoke and Mirrors Restaurant while Jordan and Caitlyn were looking for some decor for their new venture. I decided to gift my beloved Venus De Milo statue to them after they described their venue’s vision to me and I knew the statue would fit in perfectly. I feel very grateful to be able to help out a new and independent restaurant. "Having dined at Smoke and Mirrors Restaurant last weekend I had the most amazing steak in a truly unique and atmospheric environment.”
Not only has the couple been in the spotlight, but they have also had some brilliant reviews from their customers who have paid them a visit with people praising the quality of food and the excellent customer service on offer.
The pair both have experience in the industry with Jordan being Marco Pierre-White's former head chef and Caitlyn worked at a pub near Goodwood - but throughout previous jobs, they both aspired to own a restaurant and make a name for themselves. The menu at the eatery changes on a weekly basis and the kitchen team pride themselves on the innovative ideas they bring to the table.