Southampton Airport has successfully completed its multi-million-pound project to enhance security screening with the installation of new state-of-the-art scanners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This major upgrade and installation of the Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners marks a significant milestone in the airport’s commitment to improving passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The new NGSC scanners are now fully operational, allowing passengers to keep electronic devices, such as laptops and tablets, in their hand baggage during screening. It also allows for multiple liquids, up to 100ml to be taken through as hand baggage.

Southampton Airport | Southampton Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport said this advancement significantly streamlines the security process and enhances overall convenience for travellers.

Gavin Williams, managing director operations at Southampton Airport, said: “The completion of this project represents a transformative step forward for Southampton Airport.

“These next generation scanners not only reflect a substantial investment in our infrastructure but also demonstrate our dedication to delivering a smoother, faster, and more secure journey for our passengers. We’re proud to be at the forefront of this innovation in airport security.”

With the installation now complete, the airport has thanked all travellers for their patience during the upgrade period. Southampton Airport also encourages all travellers to stay informed about current travel guidelines and to arrive in good time for their flights.