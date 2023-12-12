The Southsea Food Festival has been celebrating independent businesses and foodies alike for over 15 years – and the event will be gracing the city once more as official dates for next year have been announced.

Food businesses and traders have been invited to register their attendance for this celebration weekend, which in past years has attracted crowds of over 50,000 people.

Southsea Food Festival 2024 will celebrating its 16th anniversary and last year it featured over 70 food and drink traders, celebrating the thriving and diverse food scene of Portsmouth and Southsea’s independent restaurants, retailers, and communities.

The annual Southsea Food Festival 2023. Pictured is action from the event with a busy festival across the city streets. Sunday 16th July 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for economic development said: "I am delighted that planning has started on Southsea Food Festival. This fantastic community event has grown to become one of the South's largest food events, attracting more food businesses to take part, highlighting the absolute best from our city and surrounding areas.

The two-day event will take place in the heart of Southsea around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.

