Southsea Food Festival to return next year as dates are announced
Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that the popular Southsea Food Festival will return next July.
Food businesses and traders have been invited to register their attendance for this celebration weekend, which in past years has attracted crowds of over 50,000 people.
Southsea Food Festival 2024 will celebrating its 16th anniversary and last year it featured over 70 food and drink traders, celebrating the thriving and diverse food scene of Portsmouth and Southsea’s independent restaurants, retailers, and communities.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council with responsibility for economic development said: "I am delighted that planning has started on Southsea Food Festival. This fantastic community event has grown to become one of the South's largest food events, attracting more food businesses to take part, highlighting the absolute best from our city and surrounding areas.
“Southsea Food Festival is an important annual economic driver which supports our businesses and is also a great family day out".
The two-day event will take place in the heart of Southsea around Clarendon Road, Palmerston Road, Osborne Road, and Avenue De Caen.
The event attracts thousands of people to the city each year and it does not only celebrate shopping locally, but it also helps put indenpendent businesses on the Portsmouth map.