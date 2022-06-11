CCTV footage captured the moment it was taken from the exterior of Tony Wood Hair in Castle Road, Southsea.

It happened at around 2am on Friday, salon manager Laura Smith said.

The statue which has been taken from outside a salon in Southsea. Picture: Tony Wood Hair

In the video, which can be watched at the top of this article, a group of people can be seen removing the statue.

A post on Tony Wood Hair on Facebook said: ‘Sadly a group of people decided to take one of the iconic soldiers off our clocktower building.

‘They have stood tall for 120 years and sadly someone has taken them.

Outside Tony Wood Hair showing the missing statue. Picture: Tony Wood Hair

‘If anyone sees or hears anything. Please contact us as soon as possible.’

You can see a picture of the stolen soldier statue above.