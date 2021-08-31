The team at Highfield Professional Solutions, in Durley

Highfield Professional Solutions, in Durley, began the three-month trial after responses from employees on the importance of work-life balance and wellbeing.

There is no compressed schedule or loss of pay so everyone at Highfield works for four days while they are paid for five.

The goal is to improve productivity between Mondays to Thursdays as well as employee satisfaction as the three-day weekend allows for more opportunities to relax and be with family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-founder Liam Thomas said they hoped to be able to keep four-day weeks as a permanent working structure.

He said: ‘A global pandemic has brought work-life balance to the forefront of everyone’s minds here at Highfield and Data X Connect.

‘One of the team put forward a proposal of a reduced working week with a reduced salary. We liked the idea, but we didn’t want to ask anyone to take a reduction in salary or benefits.

‘We have always been a colleague-focused business, but we felt like we could do more.

‘It was the right time to be bold, push things further and try a new initiative. We decided on a four-day working week but with full pay and no compressed hours.

‘The potential benefits are clear; happier colleagues, improved mental health, increased productivity, increased engagement, reduced environmental impact and access to a broader talent pool of new potential colleagues.

‘So far, we have had colleagues that are doing the school run for the first time, meeting friends and family for lunch or just catching up on admin that normally creeps into the weekend. It’s personally very rewarding to be able to offer a life changing benefit like a three-day weekend, every weekend.’

Research from Henley Business School found that four-day working weeks increased the overall quality of life for employees, with over three quarters (78 per cent) of businesses implementing it saying staff were happier, less stressed (70 per cent) and took fewer days off ill (62 per cent).

Perpetual Guardian, a company in New Zealand, had a successful trial which resulted in seeing a 20 per cent rise in productivity.